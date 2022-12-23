Aamir Liaquat's widow Dania Shah denied bail in video leak case

KARACHI – A court in Sindh capital on Friday denied the bail application of Dania Shah, the widow of late televangelist Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain, in a video leak case.

The Federal Investigation Agency's Cybercrime Wing had charged her with distributing compromising videos of her late husband. After reviewing both sides' arguments, the judicial magistrate East decided not to grant relief to her. Instead, the court sent her to jail on judicial remand.

Dania was arrested by FIA Cybercrime Wing earlier this month from the Punjab city of Lodhran for allegedly leaking and making viral a private video of Aamir Liaquat “without his consent”.

A complaint in this regard had been filed by Aamir Liaquat’s daughter from first wife, Bushra.

Dania has maintained that she did not share any video on social media. In her latest interview, she claimed that Aamir himself never filed any complaint against her in his life, and she was being implicated in cases to deprive her of her right to inheritance.