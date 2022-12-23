Three Indian army officers, 13 soldiers killed after military truck falls into gorge in Sikkim

NEW DELHI – Sixteen Indian army personnel, including three junior commissioned officers, were killed and four others injured after a military truck fell into a gorge in Indian state of Sikkim.

Reports said the Indian army truck, which was part of a three-vehicle convoy, slipped down the slope while taking a sharp turn in Zema area of the state.

“In the morning, a convoy of three vehicles left Chatten and headed towards Thangu. As the convoy passed through Zema, the ill-fated vehicle lost control while negotiating a sharp turn and skidded down a steep slope,” the Times of India said in its report.

Indian Defence minister Rajnath Singh expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

"Deeply pained by the loss of lives of the Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim. The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured," he tweeted.