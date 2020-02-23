PSL5 — Match 6: Quetta Gladiators defeat Karachi Kings by 5 wickets

LAHORE - The Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by five wickets in a match courtesy a solid partnership between Azam Khan and Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Batting first, Karachi set a target of 157 runs for Quetta to win their Pakistan Super League encounter. Jason Roy was run out for 17 by Imad Wasim and an unneeded stroke from Ahmad Shehzad caused his dismissal 11.

Earlier, Shane Watson had departed for 27 from 20 balls. The Australian cricketer had treated fans to a spectacle, as his innings featured two huge sixes and two fours.

Scores in brief

Karachi Kings 156-9, 20 overs (Alex Hales 29, Babar Azam 26, Iftikhar Ahmed 25; Mohammad Hasnain 3-33, Tymal Mills 2-30)

Quetta Gladiators 157-5, 19 overs (Azam Khan 46, Sarfaraz Ahmed 37, Shane Watson 27)

