Bangladesh cricket team lands in Lahore to play T-20 series against Pakistan
11:05 AM | 23 Jan, 2020
LAHORE - Bangladesh Cricket team has arrived in Lahore to play a T-20 series against Pakistan.

According to media reports, a 15-member Bangladesh cricket team will play three-match o the series in the city against Pakistan.

The Bangladesh cricket team has reached Pakistan after a gap of almost 12 years.

The team will play three T20Is on 24, 25 and 27 January at the Gaddafi Stadium; the first match will be played at the stadium on Friday.

