Infinix to redefine Customer Service experience
LAHORE – Infinix, Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand is growing stronger and one of the reasons for its massive success is its emphasis on its services for its customers. To take its customer service a step further, Infinix’s has launched yet another state-of-the art CarlCare service center in Lahore, which is its specialized after-sales service brand.
Infinix has a large network of customer service centers across Pakistan in association with CarlCare and M&P. Equipped with a friendly and tech competent staff, customer service centers of Infinix are present in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Multan, and Faisalabad. In addition to the on-ground customer service centers, Infinix customers can also visit any M&P outlet and submit their device to get best in class services. Infinix makes sure to provide convenience to its customers and dealers to get specialized and agile services.
The CEO of Infinix Pakistan, Joe Hu commented: “Infinix strictly follows the philosophy of customer first, we believe in keeping our customers satisfied and the latest addition to our vast network of service centers is another milestone to get closer to our customers.”
The grand opening ceremony was held Thursday, in the hub of the retail market, Siddique Trade Center Gulberg Lahore.
This is a great step taken by Infinix to make the user experience more convenient and better than before. Infinix, with the slogan, ‘The Future is Now', is committed to providing smooth and hassle-free after-sales services to its customers.
