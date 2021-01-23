Meera reveals the date of her wedding; who is she marrying?
Web Desk
05:32 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
Meera reveals the date of her wedding; who is she marrying?
Share

The quintessential Lollywood diva continues to shatter stereotypes as she remains one of the most sought out actresses despite being in her 40s.

From her leaked video scandal to being threatened for illegal activities, the 43-year-old is always the centre of controversial headlines.

This time around Meera has finally announced the date of her marriage. She is yet to disclose the identity of the groom. Delving into details about her wedding, Meera disclosed that she will be tying the knot in October.

According to the details, the actress candidly spoke about all the scandals attached to her in an interview of online web series.

On the work front, the Baaji star will be working in an action film by Nadeem Baig. More details about her upcoming project is yet to be announced.

Appearing on a web show, Meera also praised Mehwish Hayat saying: “Mehwish is my favourite actress. She is doing a great job”.

Meera just announced Rs500,000 reward for her ... 04:24 PM | 22 Dec, 2020

From rumours of secretly marrying to a leaked video scandal, Meera is always the centre of controversial ...

More From This Category
Pehli Si Muhabbat, starring Maya Ali, Sheheryar ...
06:50 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
Bakhtawar-Mahmood's wedding guest count revealed
04:21 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
Aamir Liaquat’s spouse Tuba sizzles in new ...
03:44 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
Jamal Shah awarded France's Ordre des Arts et des ...
02:55 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy speaks against Esra Bilgiç ...
04:42 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
Sana Fakhar’s pics with husband set social ...
12:32 PM | 23 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Meera reveals the date of her wedding; who is she marrying?
05:32 PM | 23 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr