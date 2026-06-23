Ayesha Omar breaks silence on leaked beach photos

KARACHI – Pakistani actress and model Ayesha Omar has spoken about the controversy surrounding her leaked private photos years after the incident, revealing that the episode had a significant impact on both her personal life and professional career.

In a recent interview with international media, Ayesha Omar said she was on a vacation in Thailand with her close friend and fellow actress Maria Wasti when her private pictures were leaked online.

She explained that one of the images showed her wearing a swimsuit, while other pictures featured her in summer outfits and skirts.

Following the release of the photos, she faced strong public criticism and said the situation also affected her career opportunities.

The actress said that at the time, many producers placed importance on a particular social perception of women, which resulted in her missing out on some professional projects.

Ayesha Omar stated that sharing someone’s private images without permission is a violation of privacy and consent.

She added that she is now working with an NGO to raise awareness about the misuse of personal data and private photographs.

She said that discussing the issue after several years is not only about sharing her own experience but also about creating awareness regarding the serious consequences of spreading someone’s private information without their approval.