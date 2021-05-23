PIA plane carrying 2m Covid vaccine doses reaches Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – A PIA plane carrying 2 million doses of Sinovac vaccine reached Pakistan Sunday evening, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

This consignment is purchased by Pakistan from China, the top coronavirus monitoring body said in a tweet. With the arrival of this consignment, total 11 million vaccines have been received by Pakistan.

In a statement, the National Command and Operation Centre has urged masses to follow safe tourism policy as restrictions ease on tourism from tomorrow (Monday).

A special session was held in Islamabad on Sunday, with National Coordinator Lt General Hamood uz Zaman Khan in the chair.

The forum asked public to strictly adhere to health guidelines and safety protocols to curb coronavirus spread.

The meeting was briefed that a comprehensive monitoring mechanism has been devised to ensure that the SOPs are being implemented in true letter and spirit.

The forum also reviewed the inbound travel policy. It was informed that the Category C list of the countries, having mutated version or variant of Covid-19 prevailing with more lethal and contagious form of the disease, has been revised with addition of certain other countries, which would be implemented from Wednesday.