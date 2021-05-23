PIA plane carrying 2m Covid vaccine doses reaches Pakistan
Web Desk
08:04 PM | 23 May, 2021
PIA plane carrying 2m Covid vaccine doses reaches Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – A PIA plane carrying 2 million doses of Sinovac vaccine reached Pakistan Sunday evening, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

This consignment is purchased by Pakistan from China, the top coronavirus monitoring body said in a tweet. With the arrival of this consignment, total 11 million vaccines have been received by Pakistan.

In a statement, the National Command and Operation Centre has urged masses to follow safe tourism policy as restrictions ease on tourism from tomorrow (Monday).

A special session was held in Islamabad on Sunday, with National Coordinator Lt General Hamood uz Zaman Khan in the chair.

The forum asked public to strictly adhere to health guidelines and safety protocols to curb coronavirus spread.

The meeting was briefed that a comprehensive monitoring mechanism has been devised to ensure that the SOPs are being implemented in true letter and spirit.

The forum also reviewed the inbound travel policy. It was informed that the Category C list of the countries, having mutated version or variant of Covid-19 prevailing with more lethal and contagious form of the disease, has been revised with addition of certain other countries, which would be implemented from Wednesday.

Pakistan successfully produces single-dose Covid ... 01:26 PM | 23 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – In a landmark in domestic production of the Covid-19 vaccine, Pakistan has successfully produced a ...

More From This Category
PIA airlifts another 2mn Covid vaccine doses from ...
03:47 PM | 23 May, 2021
Security guard operates old woman at Lahore’s ...
02:34 PM | 23 May, 2021
MPA-elect Chaudhry Nisar announces taking oath ...
02:00 PM | 23 May, 2021
Pakistan successfully produces single-dose Covid ...
01:26 PM | 23 May, 2021
Meet first Kashmiri woman pilot Maryam Mujtaba
01:00 PM | 23 May, 2021
Mia Khalifa finds alternate way to reach out ...
12:22 PM | 23 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarah Khan leaves fans confused about her pregnancy status
03:41 PM | 23 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr