PM Imran orders probe against senior bureaucrat over online criticism

06:22 PM | 23 Nov, 2021
PM Imran orders probe against senior bureaucrat over online criticism
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered an inquiry against a senior bureaucrat for making objectionable comments against the PTI-led government on a social media platform.

According to a statement of allegations issued by the Establishment Division, BS-21 officer Hammad Shamimi, who is serving as senior joint secretary of the Cabinet Divisio, had posted a comment on a social media that was tantamount to misconduct under the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020.

The statement also reproduced the Shamimi's alleged post in Urdu, in which he had written: “A similarity between the PTI and the Taliban is that both are struggling to find how to run the government only after assuming power. And the centre of hopes for both of them is Aabpara.”

Later on Monday, the government ordered an inquiry against him over the allegations.

The inquiry order against him reads: "The Prime Minister in his capacity as 'Authority' is pleased to appoint Mr. Sanaullah Abbasi (PSWBS-22), Director General, FIA, Islamabad, as Inquiry Officer to conduct inquiry proceedings against Mr. Hammad Shamimi (SGTBS-21), Senior Joint Secretary, Cabinet Division, Islamabad."

It said the inquiry should be completed within 60 days, while the investigation officer must "submit a probe report to the Authority within seven days of the completion of the inquiry with clear findings".

Pakistan doing ‘better’ as economic ... 02:48 PM | 7 Nov, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan fared relatively much better as the global inflation badly ...

More From This Category
PTI’s Ayub Afridi resigns as senator to vacate ...
05:50 PM | 23 Nov, 2021
CJCSC Gen Nadeem visits Bahrain Military Museum
05:33 PM | 23 Nov, 2021
Pakistan set to introduce e-passports next year
03:21 PM | 23 Nov, 2021
Pakistan frees over 100 TTP prisoners to ...
01:11 PM | 23 Nov, 2021
India arrests prominent Kashmiri activist Khurram ...
11:49 AM | 23 Nov, 2021
Stage actor Dua Chaudhry booked for attacking ...
11:24 AM | 23 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Resham and Ahsan Khan set the dance floor on fire at LSA 2021
06:10 PM | 23 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr