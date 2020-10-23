Five killed as bus catches fire near Khuzdar
12:07 PM | 23 Oct, 2020
Quetta – At least five people were killed and two injured after a passenger bus caught fire near Khuzdar late Friday night, Levies officers said.
The bus was traveling from Quetta to Karachi when the incident took place.
The reason behind the fire eruption has not confirmed yet, a rescue official said.
The bodies and injured people have been shifted to the district hospitals of Wadh, Bela, and Khuzdar.
