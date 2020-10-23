Pakistan to launch its own version of Netflix

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the Pakistan Tehreek –e-Insaaf (PTI) led federal government is ready to launch the country’s first over-the-top (OTT) TV, the Pakistan version of Netflix.

In a tweet today (Friday), he wrote: “The Science and Technology Ministry are all set to launch Pakistan’s first OTT Tv (Pak version of #Netflix).”

We at @MinistryofST are all set to launch Pakistan’s first OTT Tv (Pak version of #Netflix) Technology part is complete have asked PEMRA to prepare a guideline on content and we will be all set to launch in PPP mode, it ll be just another humble contribution.. — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 23, 2020

The Federal Minister added that the technology part is complete and have asked Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to prepare a guideline on content and we will be all set to launch in PPP mode.

Fawad added that, “It will be just another humble contribution.”