Top 9 gaming mouse in 2020

Having the best gaming mouse can change the entire feel of a game, especially if you’re into fast-paced games like Valorant or Apex Legends. The most common question is, why go for a gaming mouse when you can have your average optical mouse? For starters, the sensors in a gaming mouse are made in a way that makes them more responsive and accurate, with little to no smoothing or acceleration, which would throw off your aim. Not only that, but they have more accessible programmable buttons compared to a traditional mouse too. Because of that, you won’t have to fumble around with the keyboard while you’re on a killing spree.

With the continually expanding gaming industry, consumers have an array of choices regarding a gaming mouse. There are numerous sizes and shapes to help find the one that’ll suit you best. Having the coolest looking mouse doesn’t always make it a practical or comfortable one. A lot of gamers usually recommend a lighter and straightforward mouse with few buttons. When your gaming mouse is light, it won’t fatigue your arm and are easy to glide across the mouse pad with high speeds. Here we have some recommendations for you, and you’ll definitely find the one that suits you best.

1. Razer Deathadder V2

The Razer Deathadder V2 has a great all-rounder fantastic shape that serves all sorts of grips and hand sizes. The Deathadder V2 uses a 20,000 DPI Razer Focus+ optical sensor and weighs 82 grams. For most games, it is a great mouse, with two perfectly placed thumb buttons and ultimate body shape for a claw or palm grip.

2. Logitech G203 Lightsync

If you’re searching for the best budget buy, look no further! Without a doubt, there are many affordable gaming mice worth your money, but the Logitech G203 Lightsync has our complete confidence. This gaming mouse is an all-rounder with a consistent performance packed in a sleek gadget. The Logitech sensor is rated up to 8,000 DPI along with responsive switches throughout to ensure smooth operation.

3. Corsair Ironclaw RGB

With a very significant and substantial feel, the Ironclaw is the best mouse for gamers with large hands. This particular gadget used a strange blend of materials, from smooth matte plastic and the buttons to the diamond print, the grippy rubber sides to the scroll wheel's wavy rubber. It is made to fit perfectly in the palm of right-handed gamers; however, it may feel slightly weighty, but it only adds up to its significance.

4. Razer Naga Trinity

The latest version of the Naga Trinity is a small, comfortable mouse that acquires a high-quality sensor with three interchangeable thumb grips and buttons array most ideal for MOBAs, MMOs, and general use.

5. Steelseries Sensei 310

The Sensei 310 – an updated version of the Streelseries mainstay happens to be a classic mouse. They have changed almost everything, except the Sensei’s ambidextrous shape. With the incorporation of new plastic, the Sensei now has a better grip and doesn’t mind a sweaty palm. The Sensei 310 will fit perfectly in your hand and is an excellent shape for both left or right-handed gamers.

6. Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless

Same as the Deathadder V2, the Raper Viper Ultimate Wireless uses Razer’s new Focus+ optical sensor that jacks the DPI all the way up to 20,000 - pretty much higher than every other mouse here. The Razer Viper is a beautifully accurate mouse with a 650 IPS rating, which is a very high bar to track fast movements. It has a battery life of about 70 hours before a recharge is needed, making it ideal for long gaming sessions.

7. Logitech MX Vertical

Comfort is a crucial factor when choosing a gaming mouse, and the Logitech MX Vertical is the best in that category. Its efficient design allows the gamer to select a comfortably neutral position to rest your hand, which means you’ll incur no strain at all. It has a precise DPI setting of 4000 with a quality laser sensor that gives all the precision you’re likely to need. Not to forget the extraordinary battery life, with just three minutes of charging time equivalent to around an entire day of use.

8. Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless

The G502 lightspeed bears the same and improved qualities as the original one and focuses on durability, accuracy, and high performance. The gaming mouse has Logitech’s reliable 16K Hero sensor, with a 7-gram weight reduction compared to the original G502. It is also compatible with the PowerPlay charging mat – the mat not only charges the mouse but recognizes it and pairs it with your PC without requiring a USB dongle.

9. Logitech G Pro Wireless

The G Pro wireless acquires an impressive 16,000 DPI HERO sensor and a latency-free experience, unlike a wired mouse. Despite the fact that it’s incredibly light, weighing just over 80 grams, it does not feel cheap or disposable. It has a generous 40 hours of battery life and comes with customizable options; for instance, the side panels' buttons can be removed and traded out for smooth inserts.