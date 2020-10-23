Punjab appoints Dr Yasmin Rashid as price control incharge 
09:49 AM | 23 Oct, 2020
Punjab appoints Dr Yasmin Rashid as price control incharge 
LAHORE – In a bid to control the rising inflation, the Punjab government has appointed provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid as price control incharge in Lahore. 

According to media details, a special monitoring room with 125 cameras installed at 31 sahulat bazars to monitor and provide immediate action on inflation complaints has also been set up at DC Office Lahore.

The Provincial Minister visited the Special Monitoring Room set up and reviewed the situation and arrangements.

She said 51 magistrates are conducting regular monitoring across the city and urged the citizens to buy flour and sugar from sahulat bazars.

