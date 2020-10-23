Pakistan reports 13 Covid related deaths, 736 new cases, in last 24 hours

LAHORE – Coronavirus has claimed 13 more lives in the country while 736 more people have been tested covid positive after the tests of 27,050 over the last twenty four hours.

According to the latest statistics, the figure of patients recovered from the virus has reached 309,646, while the death till has been reached to 6,715,.

There are now 9,855 active cases in the country.

Sindh has reported 142,917 cases, followed by Punjab that reported 102,253 cases while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 38,886, Balochistan 15,767, Islamabad 18,578, Gilgit Baltistan 4,127 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,688.

As many as 586 patients under treatment in hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.