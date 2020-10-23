Turkish Airlines fined for violating SOPs in Pakistan
02:42 PM | 23 Oct, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The Civil Aviation Authority has fined Turkish Airlines for violating the SOPs formulated to curb the spike of COVID-19. A fine of Rs100, 000 imposed on Turkish carrier. 

Civil Aviation spokesperson Abdul Sattar Khokhar said that the Turkish Air had taken on board a Lahore-bound passenger from Bamako, the capital of Mali, on Oct. 15, without checking his coronavirus report. The passenger was offloaded in Istanbul and was stranded there.

Passenger helplessly remained at Istanbul airport for six days and was finally allowed to travel to Lahore on the involvement of the Pakistani mission in Turkey, Khokhar said.

Travel Advisory 

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority issued a new travel advisory last week, according to which inbound passengers are divided into two categories.

Passengers from category A countries, including China, Japan, New Zealand, Turkey, Saudi Arabia are not obliged to undergo PCR tests for the coronavirus.

For passengers from category B countries, such as Mali, coronavirus-negative certificates are mandatory to enter Pakistan.

 

