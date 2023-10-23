  

Bollywood glam queen Malaika Arora turns 48

Web Desk
09:31 PM | 23 Oct, 2023
Bollywood glam queen Malaika Arora turns 48
Source: Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood icon Malaika Arora as she celebrates her 48th birthday. 

Arora, often described as the epitome of timeless grace and sizzling Bollywood charm, is a name that resonates far beyond the silver screen. She is not just a renowned actress but a multifaceted personality who has left an indelible mark on the world of fashion, fitness, and entertainment. With an aura that effortlessly blends elegance and vivacity, she is a true symbol of modern Indian glamour, a trendsetter in her own right, and an inspiring icon for many. 

She began her career as a model, and her stunning looks and confident walk quickly garnered attention. She appeared in numerous advertisements and fashion shows, making a name for herself in the Indian fashion industry. Later on, she made her Bollywood debut with a memorable dance number, "Chaiyya Chaiyya," in the movie "Dil Se." Her electrifying dance atop a moving train alongside Shah Rukh Khan made her an instant sensation.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a series of pictures and shared a heartfelt message, pondering the concept of "new beginnings."

"As I welcome my 48th year (clad in my cherished bathrobe), I'm overwhelmed with gratitude for the serenity, my loved ones, and the tranquillity that have accompanied me throughout this incredible journey. In this very moment, each experience resonates like a gentle whisper, guiding me towards the depths of self-discovery and my wellspring of inner strength. Let us raise our glasses to the soothing whispers of the gentle breeze, the captivating sunsets that mirror the allure of fresh beginnings, and the warmth bestowed upon me by the remarkable people who have graced my life with their beauty. Once more, I'm appreciative of the life I've had the privilege to lead thus far and filled with hope for the adventures that lie ahead. Here's to a joyous birthday celebration, dedicated to me!" she captioned the post.

Her actor and boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, known for his heart of gold, wished her with a heartfelt Instagram post. The photo, a testament to their happiness, ignited pure joy. 

"Happy Birthday, Baby!!! This picture is us,
You bring the smile, the joy, the light & I’ll always have your back even thru the chaos…"

Her sister, Amrita Arora also shared some childhood pictures to wish the birthday girl.

Her best friend, Kareena Kapoor Khan graced her Instagram stories with a delightful trio of pictures featuring the birthday star, Malaika. She penned a heartfelt message: "These three pictures epitomize the deep love we share, our unbreakable sisterhood, and, of course, our fondness for our 'joothaaaasss'... Malla, you are adored! Wishing the most beautiful of birthdays to you, our gorgeous friend."

Malaika, along with her former husband Arbaaz Khan, co-founded a production company called Arbaaz Khan Productions. Additionally, she has ventured into the fashion industry by launching her own fashion line called "The Closet Label." She is also known for her dedication to fitness and healthy living. She has promoted yoga and wellness through her "Diva Yoga" studio and actively encourages her fans to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

