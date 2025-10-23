Islamabad SP Adeel Akbar dies in suspected suicide; high level probe underway

ISLAMABAD – A shocking tragedy struck Islamabad as SP Adeel Akbar of Industrial Area I-9 reportedly took his own life. According to preliminary reports, the officer, while on a phone call, retrieved his service pistol from a guard and shot himself in the chest.

The 46 Common Batch officer, who hailed from Kamonki, Gujranwala, was rushed to PIMS Hospital in critical condition but died due to his injuries shortly after arrival. The news sent shockwaves through the police force and the wider community.

A heavy police deployment remains stationed outside the hospital. Inspector General of Islamabad Police, Ali Nasir, visited the hospital personally, supervising postmortem procedures and gathering updates from medical staff.

Authorities are now focusing on identifying the caller who made the final phone call to SP Akbar and the nature of that conversation. His mobile phone has been confiscated for forensic analysis, while the officer handling the phone and other personnel present at the scene have been taken into custody for questioning.

He previously served in Balochistan. Police officials have confirmed that a high-level investigation is in progress, including voice analysis of the last call, with preliminary findings expected within 24 hours.

IG Islamabad Police, Ali Nasir Rizvi, said no suspicious activity was observed in the Safe City CCTV footage, confirming that the event happened inside the car. Rizvi also confirmed that SP Akbar’s mobile phone, which is currently locked, will undergo forensic examination as part of the investigation.

State Minister for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, said, “Investigations are underway, and definitive details will be shared once the inquiry is complete.” Police have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.