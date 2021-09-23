Indian court orders suspect in rape case to wash, iron clothes of women for six months

06:53 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
Indian court orders suspect in rape case to wash, iron clothes of women for six months
Share

MUMBAI – A court in India has granted bail to a suspect in an attempted rape case on a condition of washing and ironing the clothes of all women in his village for six months, international media reported.  

The accused named Lalan Kumar, as per the ruling, will have to buy the items required for laundry services from his own pocket.

The 20-year-old suspect belongs to Majhor village in Bihar state where the population of woman is around 2,000.

Police said that Kumar, who is washerman by profession, was arrested in April on various changes including attempted rape.

The court has not announced a date for his trial.

Women in the village have expressed happiness over the court decision with some calling it “historic”.

More From This Category
WATCH: Ex-Indian spy exposes RAW operations in ...
03:52 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
Boris Johnson calls on world to follow Pakistani ...
03:02 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
US court issues summons against Indian PM Modi ...
11:54 AM | 23 Sep, 2021
‘Three Brothers-2021’: Two-week long ...
10:24 AM | 23 Sep, 2021
Argentina denies reports of buying JF-17 Thunder ...
08:17 PM | 22 Sep, 2021
Taliban arrest four border guards over removing ...
05:57 PM | 22 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayeza Khan all praises for Imran Abbas’s new look
05:45 PM | 23 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr