Ayeza Khan celebrates Brother’s wedding with joyful family moments

KARACHI – Senior actress and model Ayeza Khan welcomed her sister-in-law home amid wedding festivities. Pyaray Afzal star shared clip of the celebrations on social media, which was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans.

In her caption, Khan thanked Allah for His blessings and prayed for love, unity, and lasting happiness in her family. She also expressed gratitude to her followers for their continuous support, saying she considers them part of her family.

The clip showed Ayeza and her relatives enjoying the occasion with dancing, laughter, and festive cheer.

With a massive Instagram following of 14.7 million, Ayeza continues to capture the attention of her fans, who regularly engage with her posts.