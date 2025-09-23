Latest

Viral, World

Does taking Paracetamol during Pregnancy really cause Autism in newborn?

By News Desk
10:05 am | Sep 23, 2025
Does Taking Paracetamol During Pregnancy Really Cause Autism In Newborn

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed that acetaminophen, the key ingredient in Tylenol, may be linked to higher autism rates when taken during pregnancy, and that health authorities are preparing guidance urging doctors to limit its use.

Trump’s claim garnered criticism from medical community as physician called the research “grasping at straws,” noting that genetics, family history, and other factors play a far bigger role in autism than medication use during pregnancy.

Medical authorities remain cautious. American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists reiterated that acetaminophen is still considered safe during pregnancy, warning that alternatives like ibuprofen or aspirin carry higher risks.

Latest research on acetaminophen use during pregnancy and neurodevelopmental outcomes in children, such as ADHD or autism, is limited and inconsistent. Some studies suggested a weak link, but they cannot prove causation, and many confounding factors like genetics, premature birth, and environmental exposures.

Major medical organizations, including American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), still consider acetaminophen safe when used appropriately, especially since alternatives like ibuprofen or aspirin carry higher risks.

Overall, current evidence does not support definitive link between acetaminophen and autism, and claims of a causal relationship are premature; measured use remains the medically recommended approach while research continues.

Fake Drug Alert: Azomax, Detron among other medicines seized by DRAP across Pakistan

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now