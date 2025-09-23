Does taking Paracetamol during Pregnancy really cause Autism in newborn?

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed that acetaminophen, the key ingredient in Tylenol, may be linked to higher autism rates when taken during pregnancy, and that health authorities are preparing guidance urging doctors to limit its use.

Trump’s claim garnered criticism from medical community as physician called the research “grasping at straws,” noting that genetics, family history, and other factors play a far bigger role in autism than medication use during pregnancy.

Medical authorities remain cautious. American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists reiterated that acetaminophen is still considered safe during pregnancy, warning that alternatives like ibuprofen or aspirin carry higher risks.