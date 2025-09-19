Fake Drug Alert: Azomax, Detron among other medicines seized by DRAP across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) conducted crackdown, seizing counterfeit medicines that were being sold openly in the market.

The operation targeted drugs used to treat fever, body pain, bacterial infections, ulcers, and anxiety, which posed serious health risks to the public.

According to DRAP, the provincial Drug Control Departments identified 10 counterfeit medicines during multiple raids. These included fake antibiotics, nasal sprays, anti-allergic drugs, stomach medicines, and diuretics. An alert has been issued to immediately inform citizens about the seized products.

Among the dangerous medicines discovered was a counterfeit diuretic used to remove excess water from the body. Tests confirmed these drugs were fake, and their use could be life-threatening. The packaging of the seized products listed companies based in Karachi and Kasur, which were in fact unlicensed counterfeit factories.

The fake batches include:

Azomax 500 mg (Batch C1699)

Clarified 500 mg Tablet (Batch 722269XV)

Detron Tablet (Batch DIT)

Levontos 375 mg (Batch LF2)

Sulphira Suspension (Batch SL6)

Furen Nasal Spray (Batch NF4)

Droxil Capsule 500 mg (Batch RC5)

Brooms 3 mg Tablet (Batch 0007)

DRAP has called on citizens to report any suspicious or counterfeit medicines to help safeguard public health. Regulatory authorities have also been instructed to intensify monitoring and enforcement to prevent the circulation of such dangerous products in the market.