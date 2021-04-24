Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-April-24-Updated 09:30 AM
09:29 AM | 24 Apr, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 24, 2021 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|153.50
|154.50
|Euro
|EUR
|183.25
|185
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|211.50
|214.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|41.80
|42.50
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|40.80
|41.50
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|117
|119
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.50
|388.50
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|121
|123
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.50
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20
|23.50
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55
|16.80
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.10
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.40
|36.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50
|394.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50
|40.10
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|113.50
|115.50
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.80
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159
|159.90
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80
|4.90
- Pakistan reports 5,908 new cases, 157 deaths amid Covid-19 surge09:48 AM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-April-24-Updated ...09:29 AM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 April 202108:47 AM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan bans outdoor dining amid Covid-19 resurgence11:30 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
-
- Hira Mani finds bride for son Ibrahim in Albania08:46 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
- Shahrukh Khan’s wife, son trolled over ‘running away from ...07:56 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
- Amna Mufti opens up about her meeting with PM Imran Khan01:36 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021