Fashion Designer Nomi Ansari under investigation for Rs1.25 billion Sales Tax Fraud

KARACHI—The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) tightened the noose around tax evaders, and internationally renowned fashion designer Nomi Ansari is the latest to face action.

Reports in local media said Corporate Tax Office (CTO) Karachi filed an FIR against Ansari for a staggering 1.25 billion rupees in sales tax fraud. Ansari, a big name in Fashion industry, could be arrested upon his return from abroad and will be presented before the Customs and Taxation Court for further legal proceedings.

Corporate Tax Office Karachi initiated the action after receiving information about possible tax evasion. After initial investigation, authorities uncovered substantial evidence pointing to the designer’s involvement in sales tax fraud.

In response, FBR took swift action, securing search warrants from a magistrate to raid Nomi Ansari’s factory and multiple outlets across the port city to seize records.

This is not the first time Nomi Ansari has faced action from the FBR. Earlier this year, in February, the CTO Karachi had sealed his factory and several outlets for violations related to sales tax and non-compliance with Point of Sale (POS) integration regulations.

As investigations continue, authorities are working to ensure that strict measures are taken to tackle tax fraud and bring those responsible to justice.