Fluffy and Oreo: Mehwish Hayat shares an adorable picture with her pet dogs

Actor Mehwish Hayat is famous for many things, and her love of dogs is one of them.

Hayat is rightfully obsessed with her pet dogs and what's better than spending your Sunday with your furry companions?

The 'Load Wedding' actress recently posted an adorable picture on Instagram with the caption, “Lazy Sunday with my little girls Fluffy and Oreo!” Mehwish was all smiles as she played around with her pups.

Previously, she shared a radiant selfie that won the hearts of many. She captioned it, “Are selfies still a thing ..?”

On the work front, Mehwish Hayat is all set to star in film 'London Nahi Jaunga' alongside superstar Humayun Saeed.

