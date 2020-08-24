Fluffy and Oreo: Mehwish Hayat shares an adorable picture with her pet dogs

04:35 PM | 24 Aug, 2020
Fluffy and Oreo: Mehwish Hayat shares an adorable picture with her pet dogs
Share

Actor Mehwish Hayat is famous for many things, and her love of dogs is one of them.

Hayat is rightfully obsessed with her pet dogs and what's better than spending your Sunday with your furry companions?

The 'Load Wedding' actress recently posted an adorable picture on Instagram with the caption, “Lazy Sunday with my little girls Fluffy and Oreo!” Mehwish was all smiles as she played around with her pups. 

Previously, she shared a radiant selfie that won the hearts of many. She captioned it, “Are selfies still a thing ..?”

On the work front, Mehwish Hayat is all set to star in film 'London Nahi Jaunga' alongside superstar Humayun Saeed.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Abida Parveen, Atif Aslam among World’s 500 ...
05:22 PM | 24 Aug, 2020
Esra Bilgic trolled for wearing a bikini in ...
05:05 PM | 24 Aug, 2020
Fluffy and Oreo: Mehwish Hayat shares an adorable ...
04:35 PM | 24 Aug, 2020
Sajal Aly stuns in recent Instagram post
04:08 PM | 24 Aug, 2020
Ushna Shah opens up about working in a toxic ...
03:37 PM | 24 Aug, 2020
Twitter is going gaga over the resemblance ...
03:02 PM | 24 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abida Parveen, Atif Aslam among World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims
05:22 PM | 24 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr