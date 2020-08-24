Muharram: Indian police assault female mourners in occupied Kashmir
Web Desk
04:56 PM | 24 Aug, 2020
Muharram: Indian police assault female mourners in occupied Kashmir
Share

ISLAMABAD – Indian police brutally assaulted women participants of a peaceful Muharram procession in Zadibal area of Srinagar, in the illegally occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the police resorted to baton charge against the female Shiite mourners who took out the procession on the 3rd day of Muharram in the city. 

A video uploaded on the social media shows police subjecting the mourners to brutal torture in the area.

The authorities had imposed strict restrictions in the interiors of Zadibal area of Srinagar and blocked roads to prevent Muharram processions. Personnel of Indian Army, central Reserve Police Force and police were deployed in strength to prevent the procession.

Last year Kashmiris had witnessed harshest restrictions but this year too similar restrictions are in place.

In IoK, there are about one million Shia out of a total Muslim population of 8.5 million.

More From This Category
Coronavirus — NCOC asks provinces to ensure ...
11:55 PM | 24 Aug, 2020
Private colleges deceiving parents by using word ...
10:35 PM | 24 Aug, 2020
‘We are committed to peace and stability,’ ...
09:28 PM | 24 Aug, 2020
Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi militia’s ...
08:36 PM | 24 Aug, 2020
Pakistan Parliament passes 4 key bills to fulfill ...
08:30 PM | 24 Aug, 2020
Sindh decides to register madrassas as ...
07:37 PM | 24 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abida Parveen, Atif Aslam among World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims
05:22 PM | 24 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr