Sindh decides to register madrassas as educational institutions
KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed the education and literacy department to register madrassas [religious seminaries] as educational institutions, bringing them into mainstream.
While chairing a meeting of the Sindh Apex Committee, the chief minister remarked that the madrassas are playing a key role in providing free education to children.
In the meeting which was attended by top provincial civil and military leadership, matters related to the National Action Plan, putting trackers on motorcycles and others were discussed.
The chief minister was briefed that the Endowment Fund Department and Industries Department used to register madrassahs.
It was told that there are a total of 8,195 madrassas and imambargahs in the province.
