Daily horoscope – August 24, 2023

Web Desk 08:42 AM | 24 Aug, 2023
Daily horoscope – August 24, 2023

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20)

Today, you must realize your potentials to make your career successful. You need to take care of financial hassles which you have   to get over on the New Year. It’s better to change in lifestyle as your   New Year resolution. Short discussion with beloved or spouse will enhance your morale today. 

TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 20)

Today, you will have a cheerful and fulfilling atmosphere at home this New Year. It’s time for get together with friends and relatives and enjoy the moment fullest. You must avoid high calorie diet. Save money for future. Today, you may have disagreements with your spouse today.

GEMINI (May 21 - Jun 21)

Today, you will feel relaxed at home after a long time. It’s true that 2023 New Year is the day of love for you. Enjoy some leisure time in the company of your loved ones. Try to improve your mental strength. Today, you will spend a plenty of time with your spouse and children.

CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22)

Today, you are likely to face some criticism due to your habit of criticizing others. But you need to keep your sense of humor more cheering up. But today, you will experience it. Your beloved does not give you enough time but persuade him/her to understand you.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today, you may feel an immense energy. You may very likely experience pious and pure love today. This is one of those days when you’ll try to take out time for yourself from your busy schedule but fail miserably. Stop daydreaming because it hurts you. Be realist and confront every challenge.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today, your health should be given priority to social life. You may spend this day in grooming your personality, as it is better than doing nothing. Share your hearty feelings with beloved ones.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Today, you should keep your quarrelsome behavior under control as it could affect your family life. You may likely to visit a temple or a tourist place with your family members today. You may also go for shopping with your spouse in the evening. Stay calm and motivated. 

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, this day may bring full of recreation and fun. It’s time that you should avoid expenditure on luxury items to have some savings for future needs. Your spouse may face certain health issues today. Stay connected to some spiritual activities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, you fondest dream may materialize unexpectedly. But, you should keep your excitement under control as too much of anything is bad.  It’s good news that all businessmen and traders may get good profits in their business today.  

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, your health-related problems may trigger and may lead you down. You may receive a significant profit in business. Friends and family members may shower love on you.  Stay contented and thrilled. 

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, you must get rid of the idea of isolating self and instead, spend time with your family members and loved ones.   You may face financial problems due to ill-health of a family member.  Your marital time would be ecstatic. Feel accomplished and blessed.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, you may have an optimistic approach towards life. You must save a good amount of money for future unexpected expenses. You may receive an unexpected message from a distant relative.  You may look forward to a new relationship for happiness and glory. Strengthen your belief in your abilities.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...

09:02 AM | 24 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 24, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 24, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 312.9 316.15
Euro EUR 338 341.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 397.1 401
U.A.E Dirham AED 85.2 86
Saudi Riyal SAR 83.2 84
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 792.97 800.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 230 232.3
China Yuan CNY 41.01 41.41
Danish Krone DKK 43.36 43.76
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.85 38.2
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2.18 2.27
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 967.24 976.24
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.29 179.29
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 774.65 782.65
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.91 82.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 221 223
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 338.8 341.3
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – August 24, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,590.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (24 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Karachi PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Islamabad PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Peshawar PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Quetta PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Sialkot PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Attock PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Gujranwala PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Jehlum PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Multan PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Bahawalpur PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Gujrat PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Nawabshah PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Chakwal PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Hyderabad PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Nowshehra PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Sargodha PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Faisalabad PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615
Mirpur PKR 232,800 PKR 2,615

