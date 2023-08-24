Russian mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led mutiny against Putin, dies in plane crash

MOSCOW – All ten people on board including Russian mercenary group Wagner’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin were killed when a private jet crashed on Wednesday.
Moscow has started a high-level probe into the cause of the crash, amid heavy speculation about the shocking death of Prigozhin, who dared to stand against Russian President Putin.
As Wagner blamed Kremlin for the incident, international media reported that former close aide of Putin was on board the Embraer-135 (EBM-135BJ) aircraft, he was travelling with Dmitry Utkin, a right-hand of Prigozhin who managed group’s operations.
Initial reports suggest that the plane was moving from Moscow to St. Petersburg when the incident occurred near the village of Kuzhenkino in Tver.
To people’s surprise, the crashed jet has only recorded one accident in over 2 decades, and that was not related to mechanical failure.
Critics linked the plane crash with a failed mutiny, opining that crash was not a tragic accident, as Wagner's chief became powerful for Moscow and was extremely inconvenient.
Earlier, Prigozhin remained low-key since June but his video surfaced in recent times in which he appeared in Africa.
Russian mercenary forces were behind the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as they played a crucial role in the battle for Bakhmut. Later, cracks widened between Russian armed forces and mercenary group and later deceased decided to pull his soldiers out of war-torn Ukraine and march on Moscow.
Prigozhin, 62, was a businessman who gained international attention primarily due to his association with the Internet Research Agency (IRA), a Russian organization that has been accused of conducting disinformation campaigns and spreading propaganda on social media platforms to influence political events in various countries, including the 2016 United States presidential election.
Prigozhin has been referred to as Putin's chef because his company, Concord Catering, has provided catering services for Russian President Vladimir Putin and other high-ranking officials. He has close ties to the Russian government and is believed to have significant influence within it.
In 2018, Prigozhin and his companies were indicted by the United States Department of Justice for allegedly funding the Internet Research Agency and other entities involved in efforts to interfere with the U.S. political system. The charges included conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft.
In recent times, Prigozhin's activities and associations have sparked controversy and debate, and he and his businesses have been subject to various sanctions and legal actions in connection with their alleged involvement in disinformation campaigns and other activities.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 24, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|312.9
|316.15
|Euro
|EUR
|338
|341.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|397.1
|401
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85.2
|86
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.2
|84
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|792.97
|800.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.01
|41.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.36
|43.76
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.85
|38.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|967.24
|976.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|774.65
|782.65
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Karachi
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Quetta
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Attock
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Multan
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.