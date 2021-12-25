Christians celebrate Christmas across Pakistan

LAHORE – The Christian community across Pakistan, just like other parts of the world, is celebrating the holy festival of Christmas with religious fervor to mark the birth anniversary of the Jesus Christ.

Pakistan’s more than 2.5 million Christians have finalised the preparations to celebrate the festive occasion. Churches and various public places have been decorated with bells, lights and Christmas trees.

The day will start with prayers at the churches as coronavirus situation has improved in the country. Special cake cutting ceremonies have been planned at different government ministries and private organizations.

Security has been increased to avoid any eventuality on the holy festival.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have felicitated the Christian community on this auspicious occasion of Christmas.

President Alvi said the day “reminds us of the values that Jesus Christ observed in his own life. He not only healed the ailing humanity but preached the divine values of tolerance, love and compassion. Christmas is an auspicious occasion to reflect on the message of the Jesus Christ, the eternal message of love, peace, tolerance and compassion for humanity”.

“We, as Muslims, deeply respect the Jesus Christ as one of the great messengers of Allah Almighty. The Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had, right from the first day of the creation of Pakistan, unequivocally declared a policy of equality, freedom and security for all communities living in Pakistan irrespective of their religion, profession or ethnic origin,” he said.

Similarly, the Constitution of Pakistan has guaranteed fundamental rights to all citizens irrespective of their religion, caste and creed, he said, adding that the government was committed to providing equal opportunities to all Pakistanis including minorities.