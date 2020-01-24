Interactive session featuring Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar called off by Kinnaird College

LAHORE- The prestigious Kinnaird College For Women in Lahore has distanced itself from writer Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar and rightfully so .

The university called off an interactive session with the writer because of his insulting comment about women and his negative portrayal of them in his dramas.

The students is the university made sure the management was aware of Qamar’s openly problematic views.

They felt that a man with such a misogynistic ideology shouldn’t be allowed on the grounds of an all girls university.

The event, which was scheduled from 11 am to noon, was arranged by the institute's Centre for Learning and Cultural Development and also included director Agha Jarrar.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more.

