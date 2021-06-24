WATCH - World's largest aircraft lands at Karachi airport

KARACHI – The world’s largest and heaviest aircraft, Antonov An-225, landed at Jinnah International Airport for a technical stopover and refueling.

The Russian-built aircraft, which has a wingspan of 88.4 meters, a height of 18.2 meters, is powered by six turbofan engines, landed in Sindh capital from Kabul around 11:30 am on Wednesday.

The giant aircraft, capable of lifting 700 tonnes, is a part of the NATO forces' withdrawal process as foreign troops leave Afghanistan. Reports in media quoting aviation sources said ‘the aircraft contained military cargo that was being transported from Afghanistan as part of withdrawal plan of the US and allied forces from the war-torn country.’

NEW 🚨 World's Biggest Plane Antonov An-225 Mriya Landing at Karachi Airport pic.twitter.com/1dciTWmhCX — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 23, 2021

The aircraft is carrying three Royal Airforce (RAF) helicopters from Afghanistan to the UK. It will depart from Karachi to RAF Brize Norton airport, which is a royal airforce base in Britain.

The giant operational aircraft has been filmed in the skies after 10 months on the ground amid the Covid pandemic. The heavy cargo aircraft was constructed to piggyback the Russian ‘Buran’ orbiter - a space shuttle. Since then Antonov An-225 has been used to carry oversized cargo, most recently carrying medical supplies to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

On the other hand, cargo activity between Pakistan and Afghanistan has seen a rise in recent weeks amid the foreign troop’s withdrawal.

The US started withdrawing its last troops from the war-torn country in May, bringing its longest war nearer to an end but also heralding an uncertain future for the country.