Iran-Israel Ceasefire: Inside Story of How Qatar quietly ended ’12-Day War’

ISLAMABAD – Fierce fighting between Iran and Israel which was feared to spiral into a full-scale regional, has come to abrupt stop after ceasefire announcement backed by US and mediated by Qatar.

As world believed could ignite Third World War suddenly ended with US President Donald Trump declaring ceasefire agreement between the warring nations. The truce came just hours after series of intense military escalations, including Iranian missile strikes on US bases and retaliatory actions.

The conflict reached its most dangerous point over weekend when Iran launched six ballistic missiles at Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar and American installations in Iraq. These strikes were in retaliation for the US bombing of suspected Iranian nuclear facilities using bunker-buster bombs—an act that dramatically raised the stakes.

Tensions soared not only between Tehran and Tel Aviv but also between Iran and US amid growing fears that conflict could expand to include Qatar, especially after it warned Iran that any attack launched from Qatari soil would be met with response.

Within hours of missile launches, global headlines predicted much wider conflict, with speculation that Russia and China could be pulled into the fray. But then, news of ceasefire was shared by Donald Trump.

Inside Story

Qatar played critical role behind the scenes as Sources familiar with negotiations claim that Qatari PM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani personally engaged with Tehran to de-escalate the situation.

The negotiations were reportedly backed by the United States, which had a direct interest in preventing further Iranian retaliation and regional fallout. Though the full terms of the truce remain undisclosed, diplomatic sources say Iran agreed to halt its attacks in exchange for assurances that no further US or Israeli strikes would be carried out.

Qatar’s neutrality and its relationship with both Washington and Tehran positioned it uniquely to broker the deal. Iran even fired fresh salvo at Israel as contradiction underscores fog of war that surrounded the final hours before the ceasefire was declared.

While the guns have fallen silent for now, those familiar with development said situation remains fragile. Ceasefire may hold, but mutual distrust between all sides can fade. The role of Qatar as a peacemaker has drawn global attention, improving its growing influence in regional diplomacy.