Shares at PSX climb 4000 points as Iran-Israel ceasefire lifts investor sentiment

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed rebound on Tuesday, with benchmark KSE-100 index climbing by 4,332 points, hovering at 120,499 before noon. The rally was fueled by renewed investor confidence following the announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel after two weeks of intense regional fighting.

The sharp recovery marks key turnaround from Monday’s close, when the index stood at 116,167 after a week of losses driven by fears of escalating violence in the Middle East, especially after US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Market participants responded positively to easing geopolitical tensions, which had weighed heavily on regional markets. Analysts say the ceasefire not only calmed investor nerves but also created an opportunity for a broad-based recovery across sectors, including banking, energy, and cement.

“This rebound shows sigh of relief in the market as conflict introduced a lot of uncertainty, and with the ceasefire in place, investors are returning with fresh confidence.

Traders reported increased volumes and strong buying interest from both institutional and retail investors, with expectations that market stability will continue if the geopolitical situation holds.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX rally mirrors similar trends in other regional markets that had been rattled by fears of prolonged instability in the Gulf.