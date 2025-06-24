Iran launches fresh Missile Strikes on Israel amid Trump’s ceasefire claims

TEHRAN – A fresh wave of missile attacks has been launched by Iran towards southern Israel, escalating tensions in an already volatile regional conflict as Tehran denied receiving any formal ceasefire proposal and say they see no grounds for halting their military campaign.

Senior Iranian official told US media that Tehran will continue in its military operations until it secures what it considers a lasting and just peace. The official dismissed statements from Tel Aviv and Washington as “deceptive maneuvers” intended to justify further aggression toward Iran.

“At this moment, Iran is under direct assault, and we are prepared to intensify our retaliatory response,” the official said. “We will not be distracted by the false narratives pushed by our adversaries.”

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that a ceasefire agreement had been finalized between Israel and Iran. Referring to the ongoing hostilities as “The 12-Day War,” Trump stated that fighting would end within 24 hours.

According to Trump, Iran is expected to initiate the ceasefire, with Israel following suit 12 hours later. “A complete and total ceasefire has been agreed upon,” Trump wrote, adding that final military operations are currently being completed by both sides.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation of a ceasefire from Iranian authorities, and missile activity continues in the region.

Global leaders are closely monitoring the situation, with concerns that miscommunication or continued hostilities could spark a broader regional conflict.

Iran hits back US Air Bases in Qatar

World witnessed chaotic scenes as Iran launched missile strikes on American operated Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, claiming it was a direct response to recent American attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed the attack, dubbed Operation Annunciation of Victory. Explosions were reported in and around Doha, but Qatari authorities confirmed there were no casualties. Of 19 missiles fired, only one struck the base, causing no significant damage. The facility had been evacuated in advance.

Iran said the base was targeted for its strategic role as a US command center in the region but emphasized it did not intend harm to Qatar or its civilians.

Qatar confirmed that its air defenses intercepted most of the missiles. After attack, Qatar briefly shut its airspace as a precaution. Doha said that the situation is now stable and called for de-escalation and dialogue in the region.