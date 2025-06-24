Trump announces Iran-Israel Ceasefire after ’12-Day War’

WASHINGTON – United States President Donald Trump on late Monday announced ceasefire agreement between Tehran and Tel Aviv after nearly two weeks of deadly skirmishes.

Trump made announcement on his social media platform, where he outlined that hostilities would officially halt within the next 24 hours.

Iran will initiate ceasefire, with Israel, 12 hours later. The coordinated pause in military activity is set to begin after both countries complete their final operations. Once the 24-hour window passes, Trump stated, the conflict will be officially considered over.

POTUS said “It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a complete and total ceasefire… and the war will be considered ended,” Trump wrote. “This is a war that could have gone on for years and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will.”

He also praised both nations for demonstrating what he called “stamina, courage, and intelligence” in choosing to deescalate.

The conflict, which escalated rapidly after U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites triggered retaliatory missile launches by Tehran—including an attack on the American Al Udeid airbase in Qatar—had raised fears of a wider regional war.

Qatar, which hosts the U.S. base, described Iran’s retaliation as a sovereign act, while calling for a diplomatic resolution to prevent further regional instability.

As the ceasefire takes hold, the international community is watching closely to see if this truce will hold and pave the way for more lasting diplomatic engagement in the Middle East.