Uae Flights Delayed Up To 15 Hours As Pia Resumes Operation Amid Gulf Tensions

ISLAMABAD – Air travel remains disrupted after Iranian strikes on US Air bases in Qatar, and after a brief halt, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights resume but with delays.

The country’s national flag carrier resumed its flight operations after brief suspension triggered by soaring tensions in Persian Gulf, as Tehran reportedly launched missile attacks targeting US bases in Gulf. The airline, acting out of caution, had temporarily halted services to several Gulf countries.

PIA spokesperson announced late Monday that flights from Pakistan to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates were suspended in response to the escalating security threats in the region. Although operations have now resumed, passengers are facing significant delays.

But as the operation continues, flight schedules on Gulf routes have been delayed by 12 to 15 hours due to ongoing regional instability. The safety of passengers and crew remains our highest priority, the airline spokesperson said. The airline said its flight resumption is being closely coordinated with airspace regulators and security agencies.

Meanwhile, United Arab Emirates earlier closed its airspace in response to the military activity, and Bahrain urged its citizens to remain alert while also temporarily suspending its airspace for civilian aircraft. The regional air traffic situation remains fluid as international efforts aim to prevent further escalation.

Passengers traveling to Gulf destinations are advised to stay updated through official PIA communication channels for the latest flight schedules and travel advisories.