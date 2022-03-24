Sheikh Rashid hints at early elections in Pakistan amid political turmoil 
Web Desk
03:00 PM | 24 Mar, 2022
Sheikh Rashid hints at early elections in Pakistan amid political turmoil 
Source: Sheikh Rashid (Twitter)
Share

LAHORE – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said that early elections can be called in the country, warning the disgruntled PTI lawmakers that switching parties would not bring anything good to them. 

Talking to media, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would surely win grab victory in no-confidence move launched by the Opposition. 

"The whole nation is standing behind the government of Imran Khan and the upcoming rally of PTI in the federal capital will prove it," he added. 

Responding to a question, he said that the government also has support of some opposition lawmakers, who will not cast their vote during the no-trust motion. He added that public will soon hear “good news”.

Rashid also rejected an impression that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is going to part ways with the prime minister. “He [Buzdar] will stand with Imran Khan till the end,” the interior minister said. 

Talking about the PML-N's "Mehgnai Mukao long-march", Sheikh Rashid warned that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands.

He added that the PML-N had not shared any schedule of its long march with the government. He said that the opposition party should share details so security arrangements could be made accordingly. 

The interior minister also said that he has instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take stern action against those involved in running maligning campaigns against the military and the judiciary on social media. 

PM Imran invites nation to March 27 rally against ... 12:07 PM | 24 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged public to join PTI's rally to be held on March 27 in the ...

More From This Category
Supreme Court says lawmakers bound to follow ...
04:56 PM | 24 Mar, 2022
OIC backs Pakistan’s demand for joint probe ...
01:27 PM | 24 Mar, 2022
In a historic first, Heer Ismail Soho becomes ...
01:01 PM | 24 Mar, 2022
PM Imran invites nation to March 27 rally against ...
12:07 PM | 24 Mar, 2022
Pakistan reports zero Covid-19 death for second ...
11:32 AM | 24 Mar, 2022
Thousands take to streets in TLP Karachi rally ...
11:00 PM | 23 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Neelam Muneer's new dance video goes viral
04:00 PM | 24 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr