Sheikh Rashid hints at early elections in Pakistan amid political turmoil 

LAHORE – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said that early elections can be called in the country, warning the disgruntled PTI lawmakers that switching parties would not bring anything good to them.

Talking to media, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would surely win grab victory in no-confidence move launched by the Opposition.

"The whole nation is standing behind the government of Imran Khan and the upcoming rally of PTI in the federal capital will prove it," he added.

Responding to a question, he said that the government also has support of some opposition lawmakers, who will not cast their vote during the no-trust motion. He added that public will soon hear “good news”.

Rashid also rejected an impression that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is going to part ways with the prime minister. “He [Buzdar] will stand with Imran Khan till the end,” the interior minister said.

Talking about the PML-N's "Mehgnai Mukao long-march", Sheikh Rashid warned that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands.

He added that the PML-N had not shared any schedule of its long march with the government. He said that the opposition party should share details so security arrangements could be made accordingly.

The interior minister also said that he has instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take stern action against those involved in running maligning campaigns against the military and the judiciary on social media.