Tower 21 Polo Super League: Zacky Reapers beat Remington Stars 
Web Desk
08:27 PM | 24 Mar, 2022
Tower 21 Polo Super League: Zacky Reapers beat Remington Stars 
Share

LAHORE – Zackry Reapers recorded an impressive 6-3 triumph over high-flying Remington Stars in the Tower 21 Polo Super League match played here at the Lahore Polo Club on Thursday.  

Shah Qubilai Alam played hero’s role in the victory of Zacky Reapers as he utilized his vast experience and excellent polo skills and techniques that helped him hammer a convincing hat-trick of goals for the winning team while Saif Ullah Noon banged in a beautiful brace and Mustafa Aziz Anwar scored one goal.  

For Remington Stars, who were unbeaten for a couple of matches, tasted the defeat at last as they could convert only three goals against the phenomenal Zacky Reapers. This time, Bilal Hayat Noon banged in a brace for the losing side while Hamza Mawaz Khan contributed with only one goal.  

The excited match was witnessed by Lahore Polo Club President Umer Sadik, Secretary Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, executive committee members, players and their families and polo lovers.

More From This Category
Junior National Tennis championship: Hamza, Omer ...
08:29 PM | 24 Mar, 2022
PAKvAUS: Pakistan openers stand strong chasing ...
07:24 PM | 24 Mar, 2022
World No 1 women’s tennis player Ash Barty ...
10:47 AM | 24 Mar, 2022
England beat Pakistan by 9 wickets in crucial ICC ...
10:17 AM | 24 Mar, 2022
Lahore Blind Cricket Club hosts T-20 tournament ...
07:00 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
Hanan, Farman, Mahatir enter Junior National ...
07:30 PM | 23 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sara Loren tells why she wasn't being offered roles in Pakistani dramas
06:52 PM | 24 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr