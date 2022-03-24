Chinese FM arrives in India in first visit after Ladakh standoff
Share
NEW DELHI – Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has landed in New Delhi a day after he completed his Pakistan visit during which he took part in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) moot.
Reports in Indian media said the top Chinese diplomat landed in New Delhi on Thursday in the first visit by a senior leader from Beijing since two sides were involved in Ladakh standoff that resulted in the death of nearly two dozen troops.
During the brief visit, the Chinese dignitary is expected to meet Indian security agency chief Ajit Doval and external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
#WATCH | Delhi: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in India. He is likely to meet NSA Ajit Doval and EAM Dr S Jaishankar tomorrow pic.twitter.com/hU2G52CCa5— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2022
Earlier, Yi has drawn criticism from the Modi-led government over comments about Indian occupied Kashmir. Speaking at OIC moot in Pakistan, Chinese FM said Beijing shares the same hope as the OIC on Kashmir.
Indian officials then responded and reject the ‘uncalled’ reference to India by Wang Yi. Meanwhile, the agenda of talks between New Delhi and Beijing is unclear, discussions over the Ukraine conflict were expected as both sides have not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Kremlin counts both Asian countries as friendly powers, having cultivated diplomatic and economic ties.
China reacts to Indian firing of missile into ... 09:59 PM | 14 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – China has reacted to the Indian mishandling of cruise missile and called for a detailed probe from ...
On the other hand, relations between India and China turned frosty in June 2020 when troops of both sides were involved in a clash over the disputed section of the western Himalayas.
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- Chinese FM arrives in India in first visit after Ladakh standoff08:51 PM | 24 Mar, 2022
- Junior National Tennis championship: Hamza, Omer book berths in U-14, ...08:29 PM | 24 Mar, 2022
- Tower 21 Polo Super League: Zacky Reapers beat Remington Stars08:27 PM | 24 Mar, 2022
- Chinese FM meets Taliban during maiden visit to Afghanistan08:24 PM | 24 Mar, 2022
- IAF group captain under investigation for firing missile into Pakistan07:59 PM | 24 Mar, 2022
- Mariyam Nafees looks stunning on her Mayun ceremony06:30 PM | 24 Mar, 2022
- Zara Noor Abbas’ ‘milk bath’ video goes viral05:05 PM | 24 Mar, 2022
- Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold video breaks the internet05:50 PM | 24 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022