Permit not required for prayers at two Holy Mosques during last 10 days of Ramadan

RIYADH - The Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that pilgrims are not required to obtain permits to offer prayers at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina during the last ten days of Ramadan.
The clarification was issued by the Department for Beneficiary Care Service through a tweet in response to inquiries from worshipers.
The department however elaborated that while no permits are mandatory for prayers at the Two Holy Mosques, pilgrims must not have COVID-19 infections or have been in contact with an infected individual.
The Ministry of Hajj has emphasized that permits are compulsory for performing Umrah or visiting Rawdah Sharif at the Prophet’s Mosque.
In order to book the appointments in this regard, Nusuk or Tawakkalna applications can be utilized which have all the necessary information related to the Hajj and Umrah related activities.
There are tons of applicants every year intending to perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan and the kingdom is gearing up to welcome all those considering that Covid-19 restrictions have been finally lifted across the globe.
The Saudi authorities have announced that 2500 spots have been made in Masjid al Haram for Itikaf (practice of secluding oneself during the final 10 days of Ramadan) which would be sufficient for this year.
Meanwhile, President of the Presidency of the Affairs of the two Holy Mosques, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais has announced that in view of the large number of pilgrims and worshipers in the blessed month of Ramadan, prayers will also be offered on the roof of Masjid al-Haram as well
After the Umrah is over, the Saudi Arabia's government would finalize the arrangement for the biggest event of the year named Hajj wherein Muslims from across the world would visit the kingdom to perform the Islamic ritual.
The Hajj will take place in June this year and the government of Saudi Arabia has announced that it would be welcoming as many as over 2 million pilgrims for this year's Hajj. This is the first time that the kingdom is welcoming Hajj pilgrims in such large numbers as previously, the pandemic hindered the Muslims from visiting the country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 24, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.55
|757.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|919.22
|928.22
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.97
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
