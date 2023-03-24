Search

Permit not required for prayers at two Holy Mosques during last 10 days of Ramadan

09:37 PM | 24 Mar, 2023
RIYADH - The Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that pilgrims are not required to obtain permits to offer prayers at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina during the last ten days of Ramadan.

The clarification was issued by the Department for Beneficiary Care Service through a tweet in response to inquiries from worshipers.

The department however elaborated that while no permits are mandatory for prayers at the Two Holy Mosques, pilgrims must not have COVID-19 infections or have been in contact with an infected individual.

The Ministry of Hajj has emphasized that permits are compulsory for performing Umrah or visiting Rawdah Sharif at the Prophet’s Mosque.

In order to book the appointments in this regard, Nusuk or Tawakkalna applications can be utilized which have all the necessary information related to the Hajj and Umrah related activities.

There are tons of applicants every year intending to perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan and the kingdom is gearing up to welcome all those considering that Covid-19 restrictions have been finally lifted across the globe.

The Saudi authorities have announced that 2500 spots have been made in Masjid al Haram for Itikaf (practice of secluding oneself during the final 10 days of Ramadan) which would be sufficient for this year.

Meanwhile, President of the Presidency of the Affairs of the two Holy Mosques, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais has announced that in view of the large number of pilgrims and worshipers in the blessed month of Ramadan, prayers will also be offered on the roof of Masjid al-Haram as well

After the Umrah is over, the Saudi Arabia's government would finalize the arrangement for the biggest event of the year named Hajj wherein Muslims from across the world would visit the kingdom to perform the Islamic ritual.

The Hajj will take place in June this year and the government of Saudi Arabia has announced that it would be welcoming as many as over 2 million pilgrims for this year's Hajj. This is the first time that the kingdom is welcoming Hajj pilgrims in such large numbers as previously, the pandemic hindered the Muslims from visiting the country. 

