BBC abandons filming Top Gear after cricketer Andrew Flintoff injured in accident

BBC Studios has announced the latest series of Top Gear will not resume filming amid reports that presenter Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff is leaving the show after a serious accident last year.

The former cricketer was taken to the hospital after the accident at the Top Gear test track in Surrey in December 2022.

A source revealed that Flintoff has been "seriously affected" both emotionally and physically by the incident and does not feel able to continue playing his "daredevil" role on the show.

BBC Studios has released a statement announcing the conclusion of its investigation into the accident at the Top Gear Test Track in Surrey last December that injured presenter Freddie Flintoff. The statement said the network has apologized to Flintoff and will continue to support him during his recovery, but it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear in the current circumstances.

The production team will also receive support, and the network will make a decision later this year about how to proceed. The statement added that a health and safety review of the show would take place in line with their procedures. Fans of the show may be disappointed, but BBC Studios believes that this is the right decision.

According to the PA news agency, a decision regarding the resumption of filming for Top Gear will be made later this year. The representatives of the show's presenter, Freddie Flintoff, have been contacted for comment, but BBC Studios declined to comment on his return.

Flintoff has been involved in two previous accidents while filming for Top Gear, including a crash into a market stall in 2019 and another crash while driving a three-wheel vehicle at 124mph at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire later that year.

Despite this, he has continued to present the show alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris. The recent accident at the Top Gear test track in Surrey has caused the show's production team to pause filming and conduct a health and safety review.

