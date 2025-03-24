Chicken prices in Lahore today March 24 – Official vs market rates

LAHORE – The district government in Lahore has shared the official rate list for chicken and egg prices for today, March 24, 2025 despite the fact that traders are openly flouting the government rates.

It is essential for consumers to staying informed about current prices and market trends in order avoid losses.

Chicken meat serves as a staple protein source in many households as it’s per capital consumption reached above seven kilogramme in Pakistan. This growth underscores the rising popularity of chicken meat nationwide.

During the holy month of Ramazan, there is a significant increase in demand for chicken meat in Lahore.

However, market prices often fluctuate due to factors like demand, supply, and seasonal variations. For instance, during Ramazan, prices can surge due to increased demand.

To maintain uniformity in prices, the district government issues rate list on daily basis. All shopkeepers are mandatorr to display the list at a prominent place visible to consumers.

Official Chicken Rates in Lahore Today

The retail price of per kilogramme chicken meat stood unchanged at Rs595 for March 23 while per dozen eggs’ price surged to Rs264 in Lahore. The price of live chicken has been fixed at Rs411/kg.

Actual Chicken Rates in Market

The chicken meat is being sold for Rs700-720 per kilogramme, around Rs125 higher than the official rate list. The rate goes up to Rs780-Rs800 if you buy it with proper removal of extra material.

A shopkeeper said they are unable to sell the chicken meat at the government rate as the supply rates are much higher.