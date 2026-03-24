Ben Duckett pulls out of IPL 2026 to focus on England career

England cricketer Ben Duckett has announced his withdrawal from IPL 2026.

In a statement, Duckett said he decided to skip the tournament to focus on domestic cricket and protect his England career. He termed it a difficult decision and apologized to his team, confirming he would not be joining.

The 31-year-old added that after careful consideration, he believes this is the best decision for his career, although it may mean missing future IPL opportunities.

According to a sports website, Duckett has withdrawn from his contract with Delhi Capitals to regain form and secure his international career. Due to this withdrawal, he will not be eligible to play in the IPL until 2029.

This was Duckett’s first IPL selection, having been picked by Delhi Capitals in the December auction for INR 2 crore.