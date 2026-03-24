Colombian Air Force C-130 Hercules crashes after takeoff, killing 66 onboard

TEHRAN – Tragic day for Colombia as Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules of South American nation crashed shortly after takeoff, killing at least 66 people and injuring dozens more.

The aircraft was carrying 114 army personnel and 11 crew members when it went down, prompting rescue efforts and an official investigation. Authorities, including Defence Minister Pedro Sánchez, said a fire onboard may have led to an ammunition explosion, while President Gustavo Petro described the incident as a national tragedy.

🇨🇴 At least 20 soldiers survived and 90 died in a military plane crash in Colombia, according to Blu Radio. At least 90 soldiers died this Monday after a Colombian Air Force C-130 Hercules military aircraft crashed in the town of Puerto Leguízamo, in the department of Putumayo,… https://t.co/BV5goGdAEH pic.twitter.com/Yi0gycfsO9 — The Daily News (@DailyNewsJustIn) March 23, 2026

A routine military transport mission turned into a devastating catastrophe in southern Colombia when a Colombian Air Force C-130 Hercules crashed shortly after takeoff in one of the deadliest air disasters in the country’s recent history.

The Ametican built aircraft, Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules widely used for troop transport, was carrying a total of 125 people including 114 army personnel and 11 crew members when it went down near Puerto Leguízamo in Putumayo province, close to the border with Peru.

Eyewitness scenes from the aftermath painted a harrowing picture. Thick plumes of smoke rose from the crash site as emergency responders rushed in, combing through twisted wreckage in a desperate search for survivors. Local reports and footage showed civilians joining rescue efforts, transporting injured soldiers on motorbikes to nearby hospitals amid the chaos.

Colombian Air Force commander Carlos Fernando Silva Rueda confirmed the scale of the tragedy, while Defence Minister Pedro Sánchez described the incident as a “tragic accident” during takeoff involving members of the country’s security forces, calling it a deeply painful moment for the nation.

According to Sánchez, the situation worsened dramatically when a fire onboard triggered the detonation of ammunition being carried inside the aircraft, intensifying the destruction and contributing to the high death toll. Military sources reported that the victims included dozens of soldiers, along with air force personnel and police officers, though exact casualty figures varied slightly across reports.

Authorities have launched a full investigation to determine the cause of the crash, which is now considered one of the most severe incidents involving Colombia’s Air Force in years.

The scale of the disaster has sent shockwaves across the country. President Gustavo Petro publicly mourned the loss, stating that the accident “should not have happened.” In his remarks, he also criticized bureaucratic obstacles that he said have delayed efforts to modernize military equipment and aircraft, though he stopped short of attributing a direct cause to the crash.

This deadly incident comes weeks after another C-130 crash in Bolivia that also claimed multiple lives, showing growing concerns surrounding accidents involving the aging military transport aircraft model in the region.