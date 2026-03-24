Hardik Pandya’s ex-wife Natasha sets internet on fire with new bold beach photoshoot

Actress and model Natasha Stankovic has once again grabbed attention on social media after sharing glimpses from her recent vacation. Ex-wife of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya posted a series of pictures and videos that quickly went viral, drawing widespread reactions from fans.

In the latest posts, Natasha is seen enjoying her holiday in a stylish magenta-colored outfit, relaxing by the beach, and spending quality time with her son. One of the pictures also shows her enjoying a swing, while other moments capture her unwinding in a swimming pool and soaking in the sun by the seaside.

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Natasha also shared candid moments from her trip, including building sand structures with children and enjoying playful activities at the beach. Her cheerful expressions throughout the vacation reflect her relaxed and happy mood.

Since sharing the images, Natasha has been consistently engaging her followers with vacation updates. Her photos have been widely appreciated online and are rapidly circulating across social media platforms.

Following her separation from Hardik Pandya, Natasha appears to be focusing on her personal life and spending time with her family, while staying active on social media and maintaining a strong connection with her fans.