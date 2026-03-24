PSL 11 Anthem ‘Khelenge Beat Pe’ is here, setting tone for High-Octane Season

LAHORE – The official anthem of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 is finally out, as fans are excited for the upcoming flagship cricket tournament. The anthem features top vocalists Atif Aslam, Aima Baig, and the Sabri Sisters, who made magic for PSL theme song.

The anthem dubbed “Beat Pe Khelain Gay,” elevates energy and spirit of the tournament. The anthem has already begun gaining attention among cricket fans and music lovers alike.

PSL 11 is set to commence on March 26 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. This year, both Lahore and Karachi will host 22 matches each, making them key venues for the tournament.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi recently organized a special ceremony in honor of the domestic and international players who have gathered to participate in PSL 11. The event was held to welcome and appreciate the players ahead of the highly anticipated league.

With the release of the anthem and the upcoming start of the tournament, excitement among fans continues to build as PSL 11 is around the corner.