Indian troops arrest 4 young Kashmiris youth in Badgam
05:59 PM | 24 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Massive demonstrations erupted on Sunday, after Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Pulwama district of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), Kashmir Media Service reported.
The troops laid a siege in Mitrigam area of the district and started searches. People took to the streets and held forceful demonstrations in the area. Indian troops used brute force to disperse the demonstrators, triggering clashes between the troops and protesters. The troops arrested two youth during the clashes.
The military operations and clashes were going on when last reports came in.
