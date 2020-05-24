Pakistan Air Chief greets nation on Eid-ul-Fitr
ISLAMABAD – Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan greeted the whole nation on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Fitr.
The Air chief, in his message, stated that this Eid came in very unusual circumstances, said a PAF press release.
“On one hand the Nation is resiliently fighting COVID-19 pandemic; while on the other, our hearts mourn the loss of precious lives in tragic crash of PK-8303.”
He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the Corona victims and martyrs of PIA plane crash.
The Air chief also paid tribute to Kashmiri brethren who were under unprecedented Indian aggression and atrocities.
