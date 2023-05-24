Fawad Khan celebrates wife Sadaf's 40th birthday bash in Thailand

The Khans are known for their extravagant birthday celebrations, and reaching the milestone of forty is no exception. Fawad Khan, the actor-singer, opted for a grand cruise birthday in Dubai to commemorate his fortieth, while his wife, Sadaf Fawad Khan, chose a relaxing getaway with close friends in Thailand for hers.

In attendance at Sadaf's birthday celebration were actor Ahmed Ali Butt and his wife, who are close friends of the Khan family. Butt shared a picturesque moment on Instagram, capturing everyone in a lavish garden, and expressed his joy in being able to catch up with dear friends in such a special place. His caption read, "Happy birthday, Sadaf. It's great to spend time with you and our close friends in this beautiful setting."

Filmmaker Nina Kashif also joined the birthday bash, praising Sadaf as a gracious host when it comes to celebrating birthdays. She shared a heartwarming group picture from the getaway on her Instagram Story and added a heartfelt message, wishing Sadaf happiness, health, love, and light. She concluded by saying, "May your smile always shine brightly."

Images circulating on social media showcased Sadaf wearing an exquisite black cut-out dress adorned with a chic silver lining near the cuts. The Zara dress boasted a thigh-high slit, exuding elegance and style. Her partner looked dashing in a patterned blue shirt, black pants, a clean-shaven face, and a radiant smile that matched the celebratory mood.

Besides Kashif and Butt, filmmaker Ammarah Hikmat, former bandmate Faisal Kapadia from Strings, and his wife Seema Hirani Kapadia were also present, adding to the joyous atmosphere.