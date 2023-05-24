Fawad Khan celebrates wife Sadaf's 40th birthday bash in Thailand

The Khans are known for their extravagant birthday celebrations, and reaching the milestone of forty is no exception. Fawad Khan, the actor-singer, opted for a grand cruise birthday in Dubai to commemorate his fortieth, while his wife, Sadaf Fawad Khan, chose a relaxing getaway with close friends in Thailand for hers.
In attendance at Sadaf's birthday celebration were actor Ahmed Ali Butt and his wife, who are close friends of the Khan family. Butt shared a picturesque moment on Instagram, capturing everyone in a lavish garden, and expressed his joy in being able to catch up with dear friends in such a special place. His caption read, "Happy birthday, Sadaf. It's great to spend time with you and our close friends in this beautiful setting."
Filmmaker Nina Kashif also joined the birthday bash, praising Sadaf as a gracious host when it comes to celebrating birthdays. She shared a heartwarming group picture from the getaway on her Instagram Story and added a heartfelt message, wishing Sadaf happiness, health, love, and light. She concluded by saying, "May your smile always shine brightly."
Images circulating on social media showcased Sadaf wearing an exquisite black cut-out dress adorned with a chic silver lining near the cuts. The Zara dress boasted a thigh-high slit, exuding elegance and style. Her partner looked dashing in a patterned blue shirt, black pants, a clean-shaven face, and a radiant smile that matched the celebratory mood.
Besides Kashif and Butt, filmmaker Ammarah Hikmat, former bandmate Faisal Kapadia from Strings, and his wife Seema Hirani Kapadia were also present, adding to the joyous atmosphere.
KARACHI – As the economic uncertainty looms, the Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the trading, the local currency moved by 0.02 percent during the opening hours. PKR was being traded at 287.20 or Rs0.05 lower.
Earlier this week, the dilapidated rupee faced back-to-back blows for the fifth successive session.
As Sharif-led government is struggling with high import payments, low foreign exchange reserves, and political uncertainty, the overall value of the Pakistani rupee depreciated massively against the greenback in recent times.
Experts flagged high demand and low supply of dollars in the Pakistani economy which is causing huge depreciation.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,050.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Karachi
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Quetta
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Attock
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Multan
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
