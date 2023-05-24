Australian PM announces migration agreement with India

SYDNEY – In an effort to increase their economic cooperation, India and Australia have announced a migration agreement.

Following their Wednesday meeting in Sydney, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the statement.

"Promote the two-way mobility of students, graduates, academic researchers, and business people" is the stated goal of the agreement.

In light of the escalating regional tensions, they also talked about regional security.

The Quad, a group of four countries made up of the US, Japan, and Australia, now includes India.

The group's meeting in Sydney was cancelled last week because US Vice President Joe Biden had to go back to Washington for discussions about the debt ceiling.

But Mr. Modi persisted with his intended trip to Sydney.